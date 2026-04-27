AP Fuel Crisis: YSRCP's Shyamala Slams CBN, Pawan Kalyan over Queue Raj

As fuel shortages continue to disrupt daily life across Andhra Pradesh, the ruling coalition led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is facing mounting criticism from the opposition, with the YSR Congress Party intensifying its attack over what it calls a complete governance failure.

YSRCP leader Shyamala on Sunday took to the social media platform X to launch a sharp critique of the government, sharing a cartoon that mocked the current situation in the state. The visual commentary, laced with biting sarcasm, targeted what she described as the administration’s inability to manage essential supplies, particularly fuel.

Accompanying the cartoon, Shyamala wrote: “Is this experience… or a joke? In the end, the entire state has been pushed into queues—queues for gas, petrol, diesel, ration supplies and even urea.”

Her remarks come at a time when several parts of Andhra Pradesh are witnessing long lines at petrol bunks, with “No Stock” boards becoming a common sight. Commuters, transporters and daily wage earners have been among the worst hit, with many forced to wait for hours amid uncertainty over fuel availability.

The YSRCP has been consistently accusing the coalition government of failing to anticipate and manage the crisis, arguing that the shortages reflect deeper administrative lapses. Party leaders allege that poor coordination and lack of preparedness have pushed the state into an avoidable situation, inconveniencing lakhs of citizens.

The YSRCP leaders questioning the much-publicised “experience” narrative of the Chandrababu. Shyamala’s post, in particular, sought to turn that claim on its head, suggesting that governance under the current dispensation has reduced basic necessities into a daily struggle.

While the state government is yet to offer a detailed explanation on the shortages, the growing public frustration is evident on the ground. With fuel being central to transportation and essential services, the ongoing disruption is beginning to ripple across sectors, raising concerns of a wider economic impact if the situation persists.

As visuals of long queues and dry fuel stations continue to circulate, the political heat around the crisis is only intensifying—turning what began as a supply issue into a full-blown confrontation between the government and the opposition.