OTT Releases This Week, April 27–May 3: Full List of Movies and Web Series

A new week brings a diverse lineup of OTT releases across major platforms, offering everything from crime documentaries and action thrillers to romantic dramas and family sagas. Whether you prefer intense storytelling or light entertainment, this week’s releases have something for every kind of viewer.

Here’s a detailed look at what’s streaming between April 27 and May 3, 2026:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Straight to Hell

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 27, 2026

This Japanese drama follows the life of Kazuko Hosoki, a controversial fortune-teller who rises from hardship to become a television sensation. The series explores her journey through fame, scandals, and reinvention.

Lawrence of Punjab

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: April 27, 2026

This hard-hitting docuseries delves into the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, tracing his transformation from a student leader to one of India’s most feared crime figures.

The House of Spirits

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: April 29, 2026

Inspired by Isabel Allende’s novel, this period drama chronicles the lives of multiple generations of a family, blending themes of love, politics, and mysticism.

Widow’s Bay

Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: April 29, 2026

Set in a mysterious island town, this series follows a mayor trying to revive tourism while dealing with eerie events that suggest the town may be cursed.

Should I Marry A Murderer?

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 29, 2026

A gripping true-crime documentary that revolves around a woman who continues her engagement while secretly gathering evidence against her fiancé in a murder case.

Man on Fire

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 30, 2026

Based on a popular book series, this action drama tells the story of a former Special Forces operative battling trauma while getting pulled back into dangerous missions.

Glory

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Starring Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu Sharma, this sports drama revolves around boxing in Haryana, highlighting ambition, rivalry, and redemption.

Wuthering Heights

Platform: HBO Max

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, this adaptation brings the classic tragic love story of Heathcliff and Catherine to life.

Undekhi Season 4

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: May 1, 2026

The final season raises the stakes as power struggles intensify, with characters facing consequences in a gripping climax.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: May 1, 2026

This sequel explores the lives of three women entangled in complex relationships, touching on sensitive social and cultural themes.

Biker

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 1, 2026

A sports-action film about a racer determined to fulfil his father’s dream and make a mark in international motocross competitions.

What to Watch This Week

From high-profile international projects to regional hits and real-life inspired stories, this week’s OTT lineup offers a wide variety of content. Crime documentaries, emotional dramas, and action-packed films dominate the release slate, making it a perfect time to refresh your watchlist.

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