Hyderabad: Man opens fire at Gudimalkapur Expo, none hurt

Panic prevailed in Gudimalkapur when a man opened fire inside the King Palace Function Hall on Saturday (March 29). The incident took place when the Anam Mirza Expo was underway. Gudimalkapur is a suburb in Hyderabad, roughly 2 km from Mehdipatnam and 7 km from Banjara Hills.

According to reports, an argument erupted between two shopkeepers. The situation escalated when one of them pulled out a gun and fired two rounds.

People present at the expo scrambled to get out of the grounds as soon as they heard the gunshots. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and registered a case. An investigation has been launched and police officers are questioning witnesses.