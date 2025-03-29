Over 250 activists arrested at BNP's protest against Pakistan govt

Quetta, March 29 (IANS) Over 250 activists of Pakistan's Balochistan National Party (BNP) were arrested on Saturday as it led the peaceful long march to Quetta against the illegal detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists.

The protestors were held near Mastung in the Balochistan province, local media reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, BNP slammed the Federal government on Saturday for placing containers and blocking major entry points as they began the peaceful march from Wadh to Quetta. The party leadership was expected to announce its future course of action on Saturday amid the brutal crackdown.

"The security forces employed intense tear gas shelling against participants gathered near Lakpass, Quetta. So far, more than 250 political workers of the BNP have been arrested, and dozens have sustained injuries due to the actions of the security forces," BNP posted on X on Saturday.

The party leader, Akhtar Mengal, shared a message on social media bashing the Pakistani authorities in their disgraceful attempt to obstruct the peaceful march by shelling and firing on the participants.

"We are currently at Lakpass, where all the entrances have been blocked with containers. Participants in the long march from Quetta have been arrested and are being heavily shelled. My senior leadership is also being directly shelled and fired upon. We are strong, we are determined in our purpose, and above all, we are peaceful. No force, no coercion, can shake our morale, nor divert us from our path," Mengal posted on X on Saturday.

"In a shocking and disgraceful attempt to obstruct our peaceful long march, nails have been thrown across the road near Pir Omar, Khuzdar. This act not only endangers the lives of peaceful protestors but also reflects the sheer desperation and cowardice of those trying to silence our movement," he said in another post.

"Sometimes, the decisions being made are so absurd, one can only laugh. Let it be known -- no matter the hurdles, our resolve remains unshaken. We will march forward with dignity and determination," he added.

Recently, the BYC took to the streets against "state brutality and enforced disappearances" and demanded the release of the arrested Baloch leaders.

Several BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch, were arrested in a brutal police crackdown for protesting against "state brutality and enforced disappearances."

Later, the Sindh government detained Sammi Deen Baloch and four others for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) shortly after a judicial magistrate in Karachi court ordered her release, along with four other activists, in a case related to the violation of Section 144.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.