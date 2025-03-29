Hyderabad to Receive Rainfall from April 2 to 4: IMD Forecast

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has predicted light to moderate rainfall across various parts of Telangana on April 2, 3, and 4. Until April 1, dry weather conditions are expected to prevail, with no significant chances of rain during this period. However, a change in weather patterns in the first week of April may bring some relief from the increasing summer heat.

According to the Meteorological Department, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days. Currently, temperatures across the state are ranging between 36 to 41 degrees Celsius.

Last week, several areas in Telangana experienced unseasonal rainfall, providing temporary relief from the heat. However, the sudden showers also led to minor disruptions in some regions. As summer temperatures continue to rise, the anticipated rainfall may offer further relief. Citizens are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts.

