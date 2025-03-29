Ramzan 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed on Eid Day in Hyderabad?

The Telangana government has announced official holidays for Shab-e-Qadr, Jumatul-Vida, and Eid-ul-Fitr. However, the exact date of Eid festivities will depend on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid-ul-Fitr Date Based on Moon Sighting

The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr follows the Islamic lunar calendar and is determined by the appearance of the new moon. If the crescent is visible on the evening of March 30, the festival will be observed on March 31. Otherwise, it will be marked on April 1.

School Holidays in Hyderabad

According to the official holiday schedule released by the Telangana government, schools in Hyderabad will remain closed on March 31 and April 1 in observance of Eid and the day following Ramzan. Regular classes will resume on April 2.

Bank Closures for Eid

Banks across Telangana are expected to remain shut on April 1 and April 2 due to the festival. However, an official notification regarding this is awaited.

Essential Services to Function Without Disruptions

Despite the holidays, essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and ration shops will continue to operate as usual, ensuring that citizens have access to necessary facilities.

Public Transport to Run as Usual

Transportation services, including buses, metro trains, taxis, and auto-rickshaws, will function without any interruptions, allowing the public to commute conveniently during the festive period.

