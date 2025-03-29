Hyderabad Weekend Events on March 29 and 30

Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement this weekend, offering a variety of events to match every interest. From outdoor movie screenings and live music tributes to pottery workshops and dance performances, the city is packed with activities that will make your weekend unforgettable. Whether you're looking for a relaxing evening or something more energetic, there's something for everyone.

Here’s a roundup of the best events happening in Hyderabad this weekend:

Outdoor Movie Screening: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Date: March 29, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Onegolf Brewery

Watch the classic Bollywood film under the stars with a cozy picnic-style setup.

Live Music: Tribute to KK ft. Root Three Five

Date: March 29, 2025

Time: 9:00 PM

Location: Hard Rock Cafe

Enjoy a soulful tribute to the legendary singer KK by the band Root Three Five.

Live Screening: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Date: March 30, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM

Location: Smaaash, Inorbit Mall

Catch the IPL action on giant screens while enjoying food and drinks.

Pottery Workshop

Date: March 29, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: House of Gourmet, Jubilee Hills

Relax and create your own ceramic piece in this hands-on pottery workshop.

Open Mic Night by Kya Bolte Hyderabad

Date: March 29, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Redbrick Offices

Share your talent in this friendly space for poets, musicians, and comedians.

DJ Night: Gassan at Xora

Date: March 29, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Location: Xora Bar & Kitchen

Dance to the beats of DJ Gassan and LAZIEBONZS at this electrifying night.

Sundowner & Music Night: Alan Dixon & Kayvee at Xora

Date: March 30, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Xora Bar & Kitchen

Relax during the sundowner session before enjoying an energetic night with DJ Alan Dixon.

Kuchipudi Dance Workshop - Konte Chooputho

Date: March 30, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa

Learn the classical dance form of Kuchipudi in this beginner-friendly workshop.

Mixology Workshop @ Mindspace SOCIAL

Date: March 30, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Mindspace SOCIAL

Dive into the art of cocktail making with expert mixologist Rahul V.

From music to arts and fitness, this weekend promises to be full of fun and excitement for everyone. Don’t miss out on these fantastic events in Hyderabad!