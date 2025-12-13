GHMC to Take Public Feedback on Delimitation on Holidays - Dec 13 and 14

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to continue accepting public objections and suggestions on ward delimitation without a break, including during the weekend and holidays.

In an official statement issued on Friday, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan said representations will be received on December 13 (second Saturday) and December 14 (Sunday) to ensure citizens are not inconvenienced and have adequate time to share their views on the delimitation exercise.

To facilitate the process, the civic body has set up help desks at the GHMC head office, all Circle offices, and 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the city. These centres will function throughout the holiday period to collect feedback from residents and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, public participation has shown steady momentum. On December 11, the second day of the process, GHMC received 280 objections and suggestions related to ward delimitation, reflecting growing civic engagement in the exercise.

Officials reiterated that the extended access aims to make the delimitation process more transparent and inclusive, encouraging maximum public participation.