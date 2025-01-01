Formula E Car Race Case: KTR Calls It Silly Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), directing him to appear for questioning in the ongoing Formula E car race case. In response, KTR has termed the case a "frivolous" one, making strong remarks about it.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, KTR expressed confidence in the judiciary and criticized the case. He said, “Let’s wait and see what the High Court’s verdict will be. If there is no corruption, what is the case? The ACB FIR is incorrect. Our lawyers will decide on the ED’s questioning on January 7. There is no substance in the ACB case. I trust the courts. The Formula E case is baseless."

KTR also mentioned that the government appears intent on sending him to jail, adding, “This is their third attempt. Nothing has been found against me or the BRS. There is not even a single paisa of corruption. Even the AG (Advocate General) has no answers to the questions raised by the High Court judges.”

He further pointed out the political rivalry, stating, “The race decision was mine, the refusal was Revanth’s. There was no discussion on either decision in the cabinet. If they are filing a case against me, they should file one against Revanth too. Is Revanth Reddy a Chief Minister?”

Future Course of Action

KTR outlined the BRS party's future activities, revealing plans for a large public meeting on April 27, the party's formation day. Over the first six months of the year, membership drives will be conducted, followed by the formation of committees at the village to state levels. There will also be training programs for party leaders. He emphasized that the BRS would prove its strength in upcoming local body elections.

BRS to Challenge Revanth's Policies

KTR criticized the current state government under Revanth Reddy, alleging that there were attempts to offer the Rythu Bharosa (farmer support) scheme selectively. He questioned why farmers need a self-declaration form when those involved in bankrupting banks are not held accountable. He also pointed out the lack of reservation for backward classes in the local elections, claiming that the government is filing cases in court to avoid giving them their rightful 42% reservation.

Alleged Scams in Projects and Financial Mismanagement

KTR accused the state government of financial mismanagement and corruption, citing an alleged Rs 12,000 crore scam in the RRR (Raising Roadway Revenue) project. He also criticized the handling of debt, revealing that billions were being sent to Delhi, with major contractors collecting funds. Additionally, he highlighted the plight of the poor in Kaja Gudha, who have been displaced for infrastructure projects.

This statement reflects KTR’s ongoing criticism of the state government, while reinforcing his commitment to BRS's future strategies.