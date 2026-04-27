Kavitha's TRS Party: Revanth Reddy's First Reaction

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made sharp remarks against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during an informal interaction with the media. Without directly naming individuals at first, he took a dig at the party’s current condition and questioned its relevance in the state’s political landscape.

The Chief Minister stated that the party is already struggling to sustain itself and suggested that there is no need for any new political formation in the state. He went on to describe BRS as a party that has lost its existence and influence among the people.

In his criticism, Revanth Reddy remarked that no amount of effort can revive a party that has already declined. He pointed out that while the party may have had a strong past, it no longer holds any promise for the future.

He also accused the leadership of functioning with arrogance during its decade-long rule. According to him, the previous administration relied heavily on power without maintaining a genuine connection with the public.

Taking aim at former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family, Revanth Reddy alleged that both the leadership and the party have become disconnected from the people of Telangana.

The comments reflect the ongoing political tensions in the state, with the ruling leadership continuing to target the opposition over its governance record and current position.

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