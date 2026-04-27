April 28 School Holiday or not?

Students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on April 28, 2026. The answer varies by state, mainly due to ongoing summer vacations and heatwave-related decisions.

Is April 28 a School Holiday?

April 28, 2026 is not a national public holiday in India. However, several states have declared school holidays due to summer vacation schedules and extreme heat conditions.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, summer holidays have already begun. Schools will remain closed on April 28, 2026 as part of the regular summer break.

Odisha

Odisha has announced early summer vacation starting April 27 due to rising temperatures. Schools continue to remain closed on April 28 as part of this break.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh has already implemented summer holidays from April 20. Schools remain closed on April 28 across the state.

Madhya Pradesh (Partial)

In some areas like Indore, holidays have been declared for primary classes due to heatwave conditions starting April 27. Schools for higher classes may continue with adjusted timings.

Delhi

There is no official holiday on April 28 in Delhi. Schools are generally open, with summer vacations expected later in May.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, April 28 is not a declared holiday. Schools are open, although some may follow revised timings due to heat.

Karnataka

Karnataka does not have a holiday on April 28. Schools are functioning normally, though summer vacations may begin soon.

Kerala

Kerala schools are open on April 28. Summer holidays typically start in May, not April.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, summer holidays usually begin in late April or early May. Some schools may be closed, but it is not a uniform holiday across the state.

Other States

Across India, April 28 is not associated with any major festival holiday. However, due to heatwave conditions:

Some states have declared early summer vacations

Others have reduced school hours or shifted to morning classes

Conclusion

April 28, 2026 is not a nationwide school holiday, but many states have closures due to summer vacation and heatwave measures.