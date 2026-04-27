April 28 Bank Holiday or not in India?

If you are planning to visit a bank on April 28, 2026, here is a clear update to help you plan your day.

Is April 28, 2026 a Bank Holiday?

No, April 28, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India. As there are no major festivals, public events, or special occasions on this date, banks across the country will operate as usual.

Bank Status on April 28

Public sector banks: Open

Private banks: Open

Cooperative banks: Open

Regional rural banks: Open

All banking services will be available during regular working hours.

Why Banks Are Open

Bank holidays in India are declared based on:

National holidays

Religious festivals

State-specific observances

Government notifications

Since April 28 does not fall under any of these categories, it is considered a regular working day.

State-Wise Holiday Check

There are no major state-specific bank holidays reported for April 28, 2026. Banks are expected to function normally across all states without any regional closures.

Banking Services Available

Customers can access all services, including:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearing

Loan and account services

Customer support at branches

Digital services such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs will also operate without interruption.

Final Word

In summary, April 28, 2026, is a normal working day for banks in India. There is no holiday, and all banking operations will continue as usual across the country.

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