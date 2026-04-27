April 28 Bank Holiday or not in India?
If you are planning to visit a bank on April 28, 2026, here is a clear update to help you plan your day.
Is April 28, 2026 a Bank Holiday?
No, April 28, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India. As there are no major festivals, public events, or special occasions on this date, banks across the country will operate as usual.
Bank Status on April 28
- Public sector banks: Open
- Private banks: Open
- Cooperative banks: Open
- Regional rural banks: Open
All banking services will be available during regular working hours.
Why Banks Are Open
Bank holidays in India are declared based on:
- National holidays
- Religious festivals
- State-specific observances
- Government notifications
Since April 28 does not fall under any of these categories, it is considered a regular working day.
State-Wise Holiday Check
There are no major state-specific bank holidays reported for April 28, 2026. Banks are expected to function normally across all states without any regional closures.
Banking Services Available
Customers can access all services, including:
- Cash deposits and withdrawals
- Cheque clearing
- Loan and account services
- Customer support at branches
Digital services such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs will also operate without interruption.
Final Word
In summary, April 28, 2026, is a normal working day for banks in India. There is no holiday, and all banking operations will continue as usual across the country.
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