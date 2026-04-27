Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade's The India Story set for July 24 release

A gripping new socio-national drama, The India Story, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, is all set to hit theatres on July 24. Directed by Chettan DK and produced and written by Sagar B Shinde, the film promises to delve into a hard-hitting and relevant issue that resonates on a national scale.

At its core, The India Story, also referred to as The India Story: Slow Poison in progress, explores the alarming consequences of chemical misuse, particularly in the context of pesticide farming and related scandals. Moving beyond the lens of a single family’s ordeal, the narrative expands to reflect a much larger crisis affecting public health and safety. The film attempts to shed light on systemic lapses and the urgent need for stricter regulatory frameworks to prevent such widespread harm.

Speaking about the motivation behind the film, producer Sagar B Shinde shared, “We chose to tell this story because it reflects a reality that often goes unnoticed but impacts countless lives across the country. The misuse of chemicals, especially in pesticide farming, is not just an environmental concern, it’s a human crisis. Through this film, we hope to raise awareness and initiate meaningful conversations around accountability and change.”

With a storyline rooted in real-world concerns, the makers aim to strike a balance between compelling storytelling and social commentary. The film is expected to highlight the often-overlooked repercussions of industrial negligence while also questioning the accountability of powerful corporations.

Director Chettan DK praised the collective effort behind the film, saying, “Every member of the team, from the crew to the cast, has put in immense dedication to bring authenticity to this story. Kajal and Shreyas have delivered incredibly nuanced performances, and their commitment has truly elevated the film. We’ve worked hard to ensure that the narrative remains both engaging and impactful.”

Kajal Aggarwal, who has consistently explored diverse roles and Shreyas Talpade, known for his versatility, come together for the first time, bringing a fresh on-screen pairing. Their collaboration is anticipated to add emotional depth and intensity to a narrative that is both thought-provoking and unsettling.

As audiences increasingly gravitate towards content-driven cinema, The India Story positions itself as a timely and impactful release. With its strong message and engaging premise, the film is poised to spark conversations while delivering a gripping cinematic experience, backed by co-producers Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, and further elevated by the work of DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave. The film is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language.