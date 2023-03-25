Bandi Sanjay Served Fresh Summons in TSPSC Paper Leak Case

Hyderabad: The SIT investigating into the TSPSC exam paper leak case issued notices to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday. The officers served summons to the BJP leader at his residence and urged him to appear before it on Sunday.

The SIT team had earlier served notices to Bandi Sanjay to seek evidence in the TSPSC paper leak case. The summons were issued to the BJP leader asking him to appear before it on March 24. However, the Telangana BJP chief skipped meeting the SIT citing Parliament session in New Delhi.

Reacting to the media reports, Bandi Sanjay had said he did not receive any notices. He also said he has no confidence in the ongoing SIT probe and he would give evidence pertaining to the TSPSC paper leak case only if an investigation is ordered by a sitting judge.

The SIT team has, so far, arrested twelve people and examined 19 witnesses in the TSPSC paper leak case. A few employees in the state recruitment board have also been served notices by the investigating team.