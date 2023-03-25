13 Cricket Matches Under Match Fixing Across World: Sportradar Report

Sportradar Integrity Services, an international organisation, has declared 13 cricket matches suspect of cheating and match-fixing. Sportradar is a group of integrity specialists investigating irregular betting, match-fixing, and other sports wrongdoing.

The Switzerland-based organisation issued a 28-page research titled 'Betting, Corruption, and Match-Fixing,' which reveals that in the calendar year 2022, there will be a strange game. The study includes an unparalleled "1212 questionable matches" discovered in 92 nations across 12 sports.

Football had 775 games that might have been corrupted, while basketball came in second with 220 games and lawn tennis came in third with 75 suspicious games. Cricket is sixth on the list with 13 allegedly corrupt games. Sportradar stated that the 13 matches suspected of being manipulated had nothing to do with Team India or the IPL.

Sportradar Integrity Services finds number of suspicious matches in 2022 increased 34%, as further application of AI enhances bet monitoring capabilities.



Read our Annual 2022 Integrity Report ➡️ https://t.co/4SflpVlGUI pic.twitter.com/kRSDW93K3p — Sportradar (@Sportradar) March 23, 2023

