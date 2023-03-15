Assistant Engineer Recruitment Exam Stands Cancelled After Paper Leakage: TSPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has cancelled the recruitment examination held on March 5 for the positions of Assistant Engineers (AE), Municipal Assistant Engineers, Technical Officers and Junior Technical Officers in various engineering departments.

In a press release on Wednesday evening, the state recruitment board said the Commission has decided to cancel the March 5 recruitment examination following the registration of FIR in the question paper leakage case. Notably, Central Crime Station has registered an FIR No. 95/2023 in this case on Tuesday. The TSPSC added that the fresh date for conducting of examination will be announced later.

Earlier in the day, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested against the Assistant Engineers (AE) Civil exam paper leakage and attempted to lay a siege to the TSPSC office. The ABVP activists demanded stringent action against those who were involved in the paper leakage incident.

