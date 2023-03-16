Delhi Liquor Case: ED to Question BRS MLC Kavitha Today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha today for the second time in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Kavitha was questioned by the ED for about nine hours in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam on March 11. The central agency had asked her to appear again for ED on March 16.

The MLC approached the Supreme Court on March 15, Wednesday challenging the summons by the central probe agency and also sought protection from the arrest in a case related to Delhi Excise Policy case but the court didnot grant any interim relief to her. However, the court agreed to hear the plea on March 24 challenging the issue of summons to her by the central agency.

