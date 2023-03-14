Telangana: SIT Takes Up Probe in TSPSC AE Question Paper Leak Case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city commissioner CV Anand transferred the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam’s paper leak case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday.

The Assistant Engineer (civil) exam’s paper leak investigation will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT), AR Srinivas with immediate effect, according to a notification issued by the Police Commissioner.

The police have arrested nine persons including two TSPSC officials in the Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam paper leak case. The exam was conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission on March 5. The Begum Bazar police on Tuesday produced all the accused persons in the court and they were sent to judicial remand on Tuesday.

Also Read: TSPSC Paper Leak: 9 Accused Sent To 14 -Day Police Remand