Reliance Jio Plus Unveiled: New Postpaid Family Plans with One-month FREE Trial

Mumbai: In pursuit of transforming the mobile postpaid segment, Jio has introduced a new set of Postpaid Family Plans – Jio Plus, that allows an entire family of 4 to try the services absolutely free of cost for a month. Jio is committed to providing transformational benefits such as Unlimited True 5G Data through the Jio Welcome Offer, Single bill for the entire family, Data sharing, Premium Content apps and much more. In case the postpaid user still isn’t convinced with the value proposition, they may cancel the connection, no questions asked.

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users. Jio has further strengthened its network experience by expanding True 5G to 331 cities. After having serviced over 430 million customers, that includes millions of satisfied postpaid users, there cannot be a more opportune time to

welcome millions of new postpaid customers.

Many Postpaid users want to be convinced about the service experience and the ease of switching to a new service provider. The free trial with Jio Plus plans addresses these issues.

Jio Plus provides for high-quality, truly unlimited connectivity powered by True 5G, immersive premium entertainment, family-plans with shared-benefits, affordable international roaming, cutting-edge features and most importantly the industry-first customer experience.

We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it.”

HOW TO GET THE NEW POSTPAID FAMILY PLANS

1. Give a missed call on 70000 70000, and start your Jio Plus journey on WhatsApp

2. Select the relevant option to get Security Deposit waiver

3. Book free home delivery of your postpaid SIM

4. During home delivery, do not forget to get 3 more FAMILY SIMs for your family members

5. Pay applicable processing fee @99/SIM during activation

6. Once the master family SIM is activated, link the 3 family members to your account using MyJio app, to start sharing benefits absolutely free

EXISTING JIO PREPAID USERS

1. Existing Jio Prepaid users can upgrade to Postpaid free trial without changing SIM

2. Just follow the simple 3-step process:

A. Open MyJio App and select ‘prepaid to postpaid’ option

B. Complete the OTP verification & choose the free-trial plan

C. Make payments towards security deposit, in case prompted

3. Prepaid user may also buy an additional new Postpaid SIM

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

Jio Plus will be available starting 22nd March 2023 in all Jio Stores and through the home delivery option

- MORE VALUE

➢ Starting at ₹ 399 per month

➢ Additional 3 add-on connections @ ₹ 99 per SIM

➢ Total monthly charge of only ₹ 696 for a family of 4 (₹ 399 + ₹ 99 * 3)

➢ Effective monthly charge of ₹ 174 per SIM

- MORE DATA

➢ Share data with your entire family

➢ No daily data limits

➢ Truly unlimited free 5G Data with Jio True 5G Welcome Offer

- MORE BENEFITS: Choice number / Premium content / International

Roaming

➢ Mobile number of your choice

➢ Premium Applications like Netflix, Amazon, JioTV and JioCinema

➢ First-ever in-flight connectivity while traveling abroad

➢ India calling at ₹ 1 per minute with WiFi calling on international roaming

➢ One international roaming plan for 129 countries

- MORE PRIVILEGE: No Security Deposit required for

➢ JioFiber users

➢ Corporate employees

➢ Existing mobile postpaid users of other operators

➢ Credit card users of Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI

- MORE CARE

➢ Priority call-back service by care-specialist on single-click

- MORE CONVENIENCE

➢ Move your existing number to Jio without any downtime

➢ Missed call on 70 000-70 000 for free home delivery & activation