BRS MLC Kavitha Preps to Hold Round-table Discussion on Women’s Bill in Delhi Tomorrow

Hyderabad: A day ahead of her second round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, the BRS MLC K Kavitha will hold a round-table discussion on Women’s Reservation Bill in the national capital on Wednesday.

Bharat Jagruthi, a cultural organisation headed by Kavitha, is organising the event at a hotel from 3 to 5 PM on March 15, Kavitha’s office said. The event is expected to be attended by leaders and representatives from Opposition parties and civil society organisations.

On March 10, Kavitha spearheaded a hunger strike in Delhi demanding the passage of the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

