WATCH: BJP’s Animated Video Response to Opposition’s Anti-Modi Barbs

New Delhi: To answer the criticism of Opposition leaders against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an animated video on the microblogging site Twitter.

The 4.30 minute long animated video titled ‘Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai’ (I have to keep walking) depicts Prime Minister Modi’s journey from the time he became the chief minister of Gujarat onwards and shows Modi is happily climbing the flight of stairs ignoring opposition leaders barbs and introducing government welfare schemes for the poor after becoming the prime minister.

The video also shows how the US denied visa to Modi when he was the chief minister and later their about turn and welcoming Modi to the US when he became the prime minister of India. At the end of the animated video, Modi is shown marching towards the target of 5-trillion dollar economy while ignoring abuses from the opposition leaders.

Also Read: Shiv Sena Symbol Issue: EC Files Reply in Supreme Court on Plea Against Poll Body’s Decision