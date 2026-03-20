OTT Releases This Week(March 16-22): Peaky Blinders, BTS Comeback, Chiraiya and More!

This week’s OTT lineup is packed with exciting releases across platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. From crime dramas and social issues to global music events, viewers have a wide variety of content to explore.

The biggest highlight is Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, which continues the story of Tommy Shelby and arrives on Netflix on March 20. The film brings back Cillian Murphy in his iconic role and shifts the story into a World War II backdrop.

Another major attraction is BTS: The Comeback Live, a special event featuring the globally popular K-pop group BTS, streaming on March 21. Music fans are eagerly waiting for this reunion performance.

On the Indian front, Chiraiya is a powerful social drama releasing on JioHotstar on March 20. The series tackles sensitive issues like marital abuse and challenges societal norms through an emotional narrative.

Additionally, Imperfect Women, a psychological thriller, premiered earlier in the week on Apple TV+, while Invincible Season 4 continues the superhero saga on Amazon Prime Video.

Overall, this week offers a mix of intense storytelling, global entertainment, and meaningful social themes, making it a perfect time for binge-watching.

OTT Releases this Week ( March 16-22)

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man – Netflix (March 20)

BTS: The Comeback Live – Netflix (March 21)

Chiraiya – JioHotstar (March 20)

Imperfect Women – Apple TV+ (March 18)

Invincible Season 4 – Amazon Prime Video (March 18)