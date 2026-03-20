Khaigal First Look: Jai Siddharth as Deva

The makers of Khaigal have unveiled the much-anticipated first look of actor Jai Siddharth, introducing him as ‘Deva’ in what promises to be a high-octane cinematic spectacle.

The poster presents a gritty and intense visual, with Jai Siddharth appearing as a battle-hardened warrior—bloodied, defiant, and surrounded by flames and destruction. The imagery hints at a narrative rooted in rebellion, conflict, and raw power, setting expectations for a larger-than-life action drama.

Helmed by director Yashwin, the film stars Sushmita Singh as Sati and Vamshi Uday as Nandini. The project is being produced by Geetha Ramesh, Akshara G.R, and Santhosh Abraham under the banners of GR Productions and Khaigal Warriors, with the makers mounting it on an ambitious scale.

Director Yashwin, speaking about the film, underscored Jai Siddharth’s commanding screen presence and distinctive voice, noting that both elements add significant depth to the character of Deva. He expressed confidence that the actor’s performance will resonate strongly with audiences.

Khaigal is backed by a seasoned technical crew. Cinematography is handled by Dev Deep Kundu, while Arunachala Nani serves as the production designer and Ravi Kondi as the art director. Action sequences are choreographed by Yoganand DC. The film’s music is composed by Priyesh Muthukuri, with editing by Preetham Gayatri. Costume designer Ayesha Mariam has worked on shaping the visual authenticity of the characters.

The project is overseen by executive producer Shivaraja BN, with Sagar Shanbhoger serving as co-director. Visual effects and publicity design are by Rakesh Jalluri, while choreography is handled by Geetha.

Positioned as a pan-global venture, Khaigal is slated for a worldwide release in 13 languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English.