New Multiplex Opens in Guntur, A Feast for Movie Buffs

A new multiplex, Studio 81 Cinemas, has been launched in the heart of Guntur city, marking its inauguration on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.

Equipped with state-of-the-art features such as 4K laser projection and advanced silver screens, the theatre aims to deliver a premium cinematic experience. Speaking at the launch, the management said that audience comfort and satisfaction were the top priorities while designing Studio 81 Cinemas.

The multiplex features a total of five screens with a seating capacity of 849, offering a modern and comfortable movie-watching environment for city residents. The organisers expressed hope that families would enjoy watching films together in the new facility.

Adding to the experience, the theatre offers a unique popcorn variety made from Nebraska-imported corn, blended with a range of flavorful seasonings to enhance the movie-going experience.

The multiplex also boasts spacious lobbies, comfortable waiting areas, an easy ticketing system, and complimentary Wi-Fi for visitors. The management stated that Studio 81 Cinemas focuses on combining cutting-edge technology with a pleasant food and beverage experience, setting a new benchmark in the exhibition sector and transforming every movie outing into a complete entertainment experience.