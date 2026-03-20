HRA Claim Changes from April 1, 2026: What Salaried Employees Should Know

The Government has officially introduced the Income Tax Rules 2026, bringing important updates for salaried individuals claiming House Rent Allowance (HRA). These new provisions will come into force from April 1, 2026, and will apply for the financial year 2026–27, impacting tax returns filed in July 2027.

More Cities Eligible for Higher HRA Exemption

Under the revised rules, several major cities have been added to the category that qualifies for higher HRA tax exemption. These include Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

Taxpayers living in these cities can claim a higher exemption, making HRA benefits more favourable for those residing in metro and large urban areas.

How HRA Exemption is Calculated

As per Rule 279, the amount of HRA exemption will be the lowest of the following three components:

Actual HRA received from the employer

Rent paid minus 10% of the salary

50% of salary (for metro cities) or 40% (for non-metro cities)

This calculation method remains consistent, but the updated city classification may increase the exemption amount for many taxpayers.

Mandatory Disclosure of Landlord Relationship

A key change introduced in the new rules is the requirement to disclose the relationship between the tenant and landlord. Salaried individuals must now provide this information in Form 124 while claiming HRA.

This requirement is particularly relevant when rent is paid to close relatives such as parents or grandparents. The aim is to improve transparency and help tax authorities verify the authenticity of rental arrangements.

HRA Claims for Rent Paid to Family Members

Paying rent to family members is not prohibited under tax laws. However, such arrangements must be genuine and properly documented. Taxpayers should ensure that:

A valid rental agreement is in place

Payments are made through bank transfers or cheques rather than cash

The landlord reports the rental income in their tax filings

Additionally, the relationship with the landlord must be clearly disclosed in the prescribed form to avoid complications.

What Taxpayers Should Keep in Mind

With stricter compliance measures, salaried individuals need to be more careful while claiming HRA benefits. Maintaining proper records, ensuring genuine transactions, and accurate disclosure will be essential to avoid scrutiny.

The updated rules aim to strike a balance between offering tax benefits and preventing misuse, making it important for taxpayers to stay informed and compliant.

Also read: Big Changes for Credit Card Users from April 2026