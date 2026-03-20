Bank Holiday on March 21, 2026: Are Banks Closed for Eid-ul-Fitr?

Banking services across most parts of India will come to a halt on Saturday, March 21, 2026, as per the official holiday schedule released by the Reserve Bank of India. The closure is being observed on account of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

This holiday arrives during a week already marked by multiple regional observances such as Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, making it important for customers to plan their banking needs in advance.

Banks Closed in Most Major Cities

On March 21, bank branches will remain shut in several key cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Jammu, among others.

In fact, the holiday applies to most states and union territories, with only a few exceptions such as Kochi, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram where banks may remain open. In Jharkhand, the day also coincides with Sarhul, adding to the significance of the holiday.

Services That Will Be Affected

Since the holiday falls under the Negotiable Instruments Act, several banking operations will be impacted:

Branch services like cash deposits, withdrawals, and passbook updates will not be available

Cheque clearing will be postponed to the next working day

Demand Draft (DD) services will remain suspended

Customers visiting branches on this day may face inconvenience due to the closure.

Digital Banking Remains Unaffected

Despite the holiday, digital banking services will continue to function without interruption. Facilities such as NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS will be available round the clock. Mobile payment platforms like Google Pay and PhonePe, along with other banking apps, will operate as usual.

ATMs and cash deposit machines will also remain accessible, although higher usage is expected due to the branch closures.

More Holidays Ahead

March is typically a busy period for banks as it marks the end of the financial year. Following the March 21 holiday and the regular Sunday closure on March 22, banks will reopen briefly before observing more holidays later in the month, including Ram Navami, the fourth Saturday holiday, and Mahavir Jayanti.

Plan Ahead

With multiple holidays lined up, customers are advised to complete important banking tasks in advance to avoid last-minute hassles. While digital services offer convenience, branch-related work should be scheduled carefully around these closures.

Also read: Big Changes for Credit Card Users from April 2026