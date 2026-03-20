Big Changes for Credit Card Users from April 2026

The upcoming Income Tax Act 2025, which will come into effect from April 1, 2026, is set to bring notable changes for credit card users across India. The revised framework focuses on increasing transparency in financial transactions, tightening compliance, and reducing tax evasion.

Closer Watch on High-Value Spending

One of the key highlights of the new law is stricter monitoring of large transactions. If a person spends ₹10 lakh or more in a financial year through digital payments using credit cards, these transactions may be reported to the Income Tax Department.

In addition, cash payments of ₹1 lakh or above could also come under scrutiny. While reporting of such transactions existed earlier, the updated rules strengthen oversight and ensure that significant expenditures are tracked more closely.

Credit Card Statements as Address Proof

In a move to simplify documentation, the government has allowed credit card statements to be used as valid address proof for applying for a Permanent Account Number (PAN). Applicants can submit statements from the last three months, provided they clearly display the correct address.

This change is expected to benefit individuals who may not have access to traditional documents such as utility bills or rental agreements.

Paying Income Tax Using Credit Cards

Another important update is the option to pay income tax using credit cards. Earlier, taxpayers mainly relied on net banking or debit cards for such payments. With this new facility, taxpayers gain more flexibility and convenience.

However, users should be cautious about additional charges. Banks may impose processing fees or interest, which can increase the overall cost of tax payments if not cleared promptly.

Tax Rules for Company Credit Cards

The law also clarifies how employer-issued credit cards will be treated for taxation. If employees use company credit cards for personal expenses, those amounts will be considered a taxable “perquisite.”

On the other hand, expenses strictly related to official work—such as business travel, client meetings, or corporate events—will remain exempt from tax. Employers are required to maintain proper documentation to justify business-related spending. Any amount repaid by the employee will be adjusted before calculating the taxable value.

What It Means for Users

Overall, the new tax rules aim to bring greater accountability to financial transactions while offering some convenience in documentation and payments. Credit card users will need to be more mindful of their spending patterns and ensure compliance with the updated reporting requirements once the law comes into force.

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