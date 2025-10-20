OTT Releases This Week (Oct 20–27): Lokah, Kurukshetra, Mirage and More!

The festive season has brought an exciting lineup of South Indian releases on OTT platforms, blending mythology, action, politics, romance, and suspense. From long-awaited blockbusters to offbeat originals, this week’s streaming list offers something for every mood. Here’s a look at the standout titles now available or releasing shortly across platforms.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is one of the most intriguing additions to this week’s OTT lineup. Streaming on JioCinema, the film blends mysticism, heroism, and human struggle into a dark psychological thriller. Set in Bengaluru, it follows Chandra, a man who becomes entangled in an organ-trafficking network while uncovering his own hidden powers. With its gritty visual tone and deep moral undercurrents, the film explores the boundaries between good, evil, and destiny — a rare theme in Indian superhero cinema.

Kurukshetra Part 2

Mythology meets modern storytelling in Kurukshetra Part 2, streaming this week on Netflix. This sequel continues the larger-than-life retelling of the epic war between the Pandavas and Kauravas, focusing especially on the tension between Karna and Arjuna. Combining high-end animation, visual effects, and contemporary dialogue delivery, the series reintroduces the Mahabharata to younger audiences while preserving its spiritual essence.

Mahabharata: Ek Dharmayudh

Releasing on JioHotstar on October 25, Mahabharata: Ek Dharmayudh takes a cinematic approach to the same timeless tale. It dives into the emotional and philosophical layers of the epic, emphasizing the conflict between righteousness and duty. With cutting-edge visuals and gripping narration, it promises to be a visually immersive experience for mythology enthusiasts and modern viewers alike.

Shakthi Thirumagan

Shakthi Thirumagan brings politics and morality to the forefront of Tamil cinema. Starring Vijay Antony in a compelling lead performance, the film explores the journey of a political lobbyist who takes on corruption within the system. The narrative mixes action, suspense, and socio-political commentary, giving viewers a sharp look into the underbelly of power and influence. The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Param Sundari

On a lighter note, Param Sundari arrives on Amazon Prime Video as a festive romantic comedy with a refreshing twist. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, telling the story of two people from contrasting backgrounds who find love through a futuristic AI-based dating app. With its mix of humor, heart, and Diwali charm, Param Sundari delivers the perfect romantic escape for the festive season.

Thanal

Tamil cinema adds another gripping thriller to the list with Thanal, starring Atharvaa and Lavanya Tripathi. The story unfolds over a single intense night as a young man fights for survival against a ruthless gang. The film’s tight pacing and slick production make it a must-watch for fans of edge-of-the-seat thrillers. Thanal is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Chattuli

For those who enjoy atmospheric regional stories, Chattuli offers a mysterious and emotional Malayalam drama set in the lush backdrops of Kerala. Featuring Shine Tom Chacko in a powerful performance, the story delves into revenge, redemption, and the psychological toll of past sins. Its layered narrative and haunting visuals make it a standout among Malayalam OTT releases this month.

Mirage

The latest addition to the OTT landscape is Mirage, a bilingual sci-fi mystery starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Ashok Selvan. Streaming this week on Amazon Prime Video, the story revolves around a young woman who begins to question reality after experiencing strange visions connected to an experimental VR project. As layers of illusion peel away, the film explores memory, identity, and the cost of technological obsession. With its genre-bending premise and emotional core, Mirage offers a refreshing break from formulaic storytelling.

Whether you’re in the mood for a high-octane gangster saga, a mythological retelling, a political thriller, or a light-hearted love story, this week’s South OTT lineup offers plenty to explore. From Pawan Kalyan’s commanding presence in They Call Him OG to the spiritual grandeur of Kurukshetra Part 2 and the experimental brilliance of Lokah Chapter 1, every title brings something unique to the table.

As Diwali festivities fill the air, these films ensure that the sparkle continues on screen, across languages, genres, and streaming platforms.