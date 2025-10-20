October 21: Stock Market Holiday or Not?

As Diwali festivities approach, investors and traders across India are closely watching the stock market calendar to plan their trades. With Tuesday, October 21, 2025, falling during the festival period, many are wondering whether the BSE and NSE will remain open for regular trading. Understanding the market schedule during this time is crucial for both retail and institutional investors, as Diwali is traditionally accompanied by market holidays and the symbolic Muhurat Trading session. Here’s a detailed look at what traders can expect on October 21.

Stock Market Holiday on October 21, 2025

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have confirmed that October 21, 2025, will be a holiday for normal trading sessions. This applies to equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and Securities Lending & Borrowing (SLB) segments.

The holiday coincides with Diwali Laxmi Pujan, one of the most significant Hindu festivals marking wealth, prosperity, and the beginning of the new financial year in India.

Muhurat Trading: A Special One-Hour Session

While regular trading is on hold, the exchanges will host the annual Muhurat Trading session. This symbolic one-hour session allows investors to place trades during a festive window, celebrating prosperity and new beginnings.

Investors are advised to note that Muhurat Trading is mostly ceremonial and may not reflect high-volume market activity.

Trading Around the Holiday

Monday, October 20, 2025: Regular trading sessions will operate as usual.

Tuesday, October 21, 2025: Market holiday; only Muhurat Trading will take place.

Wednesday, October 22, 2025: Market remains closed for Diwali Balipratipada.

What Investors Should Keep in Mind

Plan trades accordingly, as no normal trading will occur on October 21.

Muhurat Trading is short and symbolic; avoid expecting high-volume trading opportunities.

Settlements and banking operations may be impacted due to the holiday, so check with brokers in advance.

Summary

In short, October 21, 2025, is a stock market holiday in India for normal trading sessions, but the Muhurat Trading session will provide a brief festive trading window. Investors should plan their trades and portfolio management around this schedule.