Laalo OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Gujarati 100 Crore Film

The Gujarati film industry has witnessed a historic moment with Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate rewriting box office records. The film has emerged as the first Gujarati movie to cross the ₹100 crore mark, an achievement that has drawn widespread attention. What makes this success even more remarkable is its modest beginning, as the film opened in theatres with earnings of just around ₹5 lakh. Through strong word of mouth and audience support, Laalo steadily gained momentum and has now collected over ₹117 crore worldwide.

With its theatrical run nearing completion, many viewers who could not catch the film on the big screen are now keen to watch it at home. This growing demand has shifted the spotlight towards its OTT release.

Digital Release in the Pipeline

According to reports, Laalo is expected to make its way to a digital platform in the near future. Sources suggest that discussions regarding its online streaming debut are underway, and an official announcement is likely soon.

Speculation Around a Major OTT Deal

In recent weeks, there has been intense buzz within the industry claiming that the film has landed one of the largest OTT deals ever for a Gujarati movie. Reports indicated that a top streaming platform had acquired the digital rights for approximately ₹3.5 crore—an amount reportedly several times higher than the film’s estimated production budget of ₹50 lakh. These claims sparked excitement and curiosity among fans and trade circles alike.

Filmmaker Responds to the Reports

However, director Ankit Sakhiya has addressed these rumours and urged caution. He clarified that the figures circulating online are not officially confirmed and firmly stated that no OTT deal has been finalised so far. His response has put a temporary pause on the speculation surrounding the digital sale.

Update on the Hindi Version

There were also rumours suggesting that a Hindi-dubbed version of Laalo would hit screens on November 28, 2025. The director has dismissed these claims as well. Ankit Sakhiya explained that he does not intend to release a simple dubbed version. According to him, the Hindi adaptation requires significant editing, reworked songs, and additional creative changes to ensure it meets audience expectations. As a result, the Hindi release has been deferred until further notice.

For now, fans will have to wait a little longer for both the OTT premiere and the Hindi version, but the extraordinary success of Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate has already secured its place in Gujarati cinema history.

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