Sydney Bondi Beach Attack: Accused from Hyderabad

Indian authorities have confirmed that one of the individuals involved in the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia was originally from Hyderabad. The attacker has been identified as Sajid Akram, a 50-year-old man who last visited India in 2022, officials said.

According to preliminary information, Sajid migrated to Australia in 1998 on a student visa and continued to live there for several decades. Although he hailed from Tolichowki in Hyderabad, his visits to India were reportedly infrequent. During his time in Australia, Sajid married a European national but continued to hold an Indian passport.

Officials further stated that Sajid’s son, Naveed, who was also involved in the incident, was born in Australia in 2001 and holds Australian citizenship. Naveed sustained injuries during the attack and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Indian authorities have clarified that initial checks have not revealed any local connections in India linked to the incident. They also noted that they currently do not possess detailed information regarding Sajid’s activities or associations in Australia prior to the shooting.

Meanwhile, Australian law enforcement agencies are coordinating closely with Indian officials as the investigation progresses. Both sides have emphasized that, at this stage, there is no evidence suggesting that the attack has links to any organisation, network, or activity based in India.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have said that further details will be shared as more information becomes available.