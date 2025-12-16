Rakul Preet Singh Slams Doctor Over Plastic Surgery Allegations

Rakul Preet Singh, widely admired for her athletic physique, has once again found herself at the center of online debate. This time, the conversation was sparked by a social media post from a doctor who alleged that her recent transformation was the result of cosmetic surgery. The actress did not let the claim pass. Instead, she issued a firm response, challenging the misinformation head-on.

For anyone familiar with Rakul's lifestyle, the allegation came as a surprise. She is vocal about her dedication to fitness and maintains a rigorous schedule that combines strength training, Pilates, yoga, HIIT sessions, and regular cardio. She also enjoys staying active outdoors, often sharing glimpses of trekking adventures or golfing sessions. Over the years, she has repeatedly highlighted the importance of discipline, balance, and knowing when to slow down. An earlier injury, she has said, taught her the value of proper recovery and listening to her body.

Addressing the accusation, Rakul posted a pointed note on Instagram, labeling it a “fraud alert.” She criticized individuals posing as experts and making unfounded claims about public figures. While clarifying that she has no objection to anyone opting for cosmetic enhancements, she emphasized that her own weight loss is the outcome of consistent hard work, not shortcuts. She urged people not to mislead audiences for the sake of online traction.

The doctor behind the comment, Dr. Prashant Yadav, has a history of making similar assertions about several actors, including Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Whether others will challenge him remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Rakul appears undisturbed by the controversy. Professionally, she is riding high on the success of De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, keeping her focus firmly on her work.