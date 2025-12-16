IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Full List of Sold and Unsold Players

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green emerged as the biggest buy of the IPL 2026 auction, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splurging ₹25.20 crore to secure his services at the Etihad Centre in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

KKR went head-to-head with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an intense bidding duel before finally sealing the deal. Entering the auction, KKR held the strongest financial position with a purse of ₹64.30 crore, while CSK followed with ₹43.40 crore, giving both franchises ample firepower to chase marquee names.

Green’s signing places him among the most expensive players in IPL auction history. He now ranks third overall, behind Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, while also becoming the costliest overseas player and all-rounder ever bought at an IPL auction.

Another familiar battle unfolded when Venkatesh Iyer came under the hammer. Much like last season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR traded bids for the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, before RCB clinched him for ₹7 crore.

KKR further strengthened their bowling unit later in the auction by snapping up Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore, identifying him as a specialist for death-overs duties.

CSK, meanwhile, continued their aggressive pursuit of young Indian talent. Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma were both picked up for ₹14.20 crore each, fetching over 47 times their base price of ₹30 lakh. The duo now share the distinction of being the highest-priced uncapped players in IPL history.

Auction Snapshot

Total players registered: 369

Available slots: 77

Franchises involved: 10

Squad limit: 25 players per team (maximum 8 overseas)

Sold Players – Highlights

Batters

David Miller – ₹2 crore – Delhi Capitals

Cameron Green – ₹25.20 crore – Kolkata Knight Riders

Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana – ₹18 crore – Kolkata Knight Riders

Ravi Bishnoi – ₹7.20 crore – Rajasthan Royals

Jacob Duffy – ₹2 crore – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Anrich Nortje – ₹2 crore – Lucknow Super Giants

All-rounders

Venkatesh Iyer – ₹7 crore – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Auqib Nabi Dar – ₹8.40 crore – Delhi Capitals

Prashant Veer – ₹14.20 crore – Chennai Super Kings

Wicketkeepers

Kartik Sharma – ₹14.20 crore – Chennai Super Kings

Finn Allen – ₹2 crore – Kolkata Knight Riders

Ben Duckett – ₹2 crore – Delhi Capitals

Notable Unsold Names

Several high-profile players surprisingly went unsold, including:

Prithvi Shaw

Devon Conway

Sarfaraz Khan

Jonny Bairstow

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Liam Livingstone

Rachin Ravindra

Maheesh Theekshana

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

With major franchises reshaping their squads and young Indian talent commanding record premiums, the IPL 2026 auction underlined the league’s evolving priorities and set the tone for a fiercely competitive season ahead.

Also Read: IPL Mini Auction Live 2025: Cameron Green Breaks Records, Stars Go Unsold