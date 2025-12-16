IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Full List of Sold and Unsold Players
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green emerged as the biggest buy of the IPL 2026 auction, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splurging ₹25.20 crore to secure his services at the Etihad Centre in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
KKR went head-to-head with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an intense bidding duel before finally sealing the deal. Entering the auction, KKR held the strongest financial position with a purse of ₹64.30 crore, while CSK followed with ₹43.40 crore, giving both franchises ample firepower to chase marquee names.
Green’s signing places him among the most expensive players in IPL auction history. He now ranks third overall, behind Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, while also becoming the costliest overseas player and all-rounder ever bought at an IPL auction.
Another familiar battle unfolded when Venkatesh Iyer came under the hammer. Much like last season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR traded bids for the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, before RCB clinched him for ₹7 crore.
KKR further strengthened their bowling unit later in the auction by snapping up Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore, identifying him as a specialist for death-overs duties.
CSK, meanwhile, continued their aggressive pursuit of young Indian talent. Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma were both picked up for ₹14.20 crore each, fetching over 47 times their base price of ₹30 lakh. The duo now share the distinction of being the highest-priced uncapped players in IPL history.
Auction Snapshot
- Total players registered: 369
- Available slots: 77
- Franchises involved: 10
- Squad limit: 25 players per team (maximum 8 overseas)
Sold Players – Highlights
Batters
- David Miller – ₹2 crore – Delhi Capitals
- Cameron Green – ₹25.20 crore – Kolkata Knight Riders
Bowlers
- Matheesha Pathirana – ₹18 crore – Kolkata Knight Riders
- Ravi Bishnoi – ₹7.20 crore – Rajasthan Royals
- Jacob Duffy – ₹2 crore – Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Anrich Nortje – ₹2 crore – Lucknow Super Giants
All-rounders
- Venkatesh Iyer – ₹7 crore – Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Auqib Nabi Dar – ₹8.40 crore – Delhi Capitals
- Prashant Veer – ₹14.20 crore – Chennai Super Kings
Wicketkeepers
- Kartik Sharma – ₹14.20 crore – Chennai Super Kings
- Finn Allen – ₹2 crore – Kolkata Knight Riders
- Ben Duckett – ₹2 crore – Delhi Capitals
Notable Unsold Names
Several high-profile players surprisingly went unsold, including:
- Prithvi Shaw
- Devon Conway
- Sarfaraz Khan
- Jonny Bairstow
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Liam Livingstone
- Rachin Ravindra
- Maheesh Theekshana
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
With major franchises reshaping their squads and young Indian talent commanding record premiums, the IPL 2026 auction underlined the league’s evolving priorities and set the tone for a fiercely competitive season ahead.
Also Read: IPL Mini Auction Live 2025: Cameron Green Breaks Records, Stars Go Unsold