IPL Mini Auction Live 2025: Cameron Green Breaks Records, Stars Go Unsold

The highly anticipated IPL 2025 auction is officially underway, setting off a wave of excitement among fans and franchises. All ten teams have entered the bidding arena with clear strategies, aiming to rebuild and reinforce their squads for the upcoming season. From star international names to emerging domestic talent, the auction has already delivered unexpected twists, bargain steals, and headline-making price tags.

Stay tuned for live updates on every major move from the auction room.

Live Blog: Key Picks and Major Moments

Akeal Hosein

Chennai Super Kings secure the West Indies spinner for INR 2 crore.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The Afghan off-spinner finds no takers this time.

Maheesh Theekshana

Surprisingly goes unsold despite consistent performances.

Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals win an intense bidding war to buy the young leg-spinner for INR 7.2 crore.

Anrich Nortje

Lucknow Super Giants add the South African speedster for INR 2 crore.

Matheesha Pathirana

Kolkata Knight Riders break the bank, grabbing the Sri Lankan pacer for a massive INR 18 crore.

Shivam Mavi

Remains unsold.

Finn Allen

KKR pick up the New Zealand batter for INR 2 crore.

Quinton de Kock

Mumbai Indians make a smart buy, signing the experienced South African opener for INR 1 crore.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jonny Bairstow, Jamie Smith

All three wicketkeeper-batters go unsold.

K S Bharat

No bids received.

Deepak Hooda

Another surprise as the all-rounder is unsold.

Venkatesh Iyer

Royal Challengers Bengaluru sign the versatile all-rounder for INR 7 crore.

Wanindu Hasaranga

LSG strengthen their spin attack by picking the Sri Lankan all-rounder for INR 2 crore.

Liam Livingstone

Goes unsold at his base price of INR 2 crore.

Rachin Ravindra

The rising New Zealand star finds no buyers at INR 2 crore.

David Miller

Delhi Capitals secure the hard-hitting South African for INR 2 crore.

Devon Conway

Remains unsold at INR 2 crore.

Sarfaraz Khan

Goes unsold at INR 75 lakh.

Cameron Green

Kolkata Knight Riders make the biggest splash of the auction, signing the Australian all-rounder for a staggering INR 24.80 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history.