Funky OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Drama

The Telugu comedy-drama Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, is gearing up for its digital debut after its theatrical run earlier this year. The film, directed by K. V. Anudeep, created decent buzz before its release because of the director’s popularity following his blockbuster comedy Jathi Ratnalu.

The movie was released in theatres in February but did not perform as expected at the box office. Now, the makers are hoping the film will reach a wider audience through its OTT release.

According to reports, the digital streaming rights of Funky have been acquired by Netflix, and the film is scheduled to start streaming on the platform from March 13, 2026. This will allow viewers who missed the theatrical release to watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also features actors like Naresh, Sampath Raj, VTV Ganesh, and Easwari Rao in important roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

With its OTT premiere approaching, it remains to be seen whether the comedy-drama will find a better response among streaming audiences.