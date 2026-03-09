Hyderabad Surpasses Bengaluru in New GCC Launches as Global Firms Expand

Hyderabad is quickly gaining recognition as one of the most attractive destinations in India for Global Capability Centres. For many years, Bengaluru was widely considered the centre of the country’s information technology industry. However, recent trends show that Hyderabad is increasingly becoming the preferred location for multinational companies planning to establish new technology and operations centres.

Recent data from GoodReturns indicate that several global companies are choosing Hyderabad when launching new GCCs. In 2025, approximately 85 new greenfield Global Capability Centres were established across India. Out of these, nearly 35 were established in Hyderabad, which accounts for about 41 percent of the total. In comparison, Bengaluru recorded around 21 new centres during the same period. These figures show that Hyderabad is attracting a significant share of new investments.

At present, close to one-fifth of all Global Capability Centres in the country are located in Hyderabad. The city’s rising popularity is also creating new opportunities for young professionals. Many graduates from smaller cities and towns are now building their careers in Hyderabad by joining global companies. For example, several engineers from places such as Guntur have secured positions in leading multinational firms operating in the city.

Some of the major companies with strong operations in Hyderabad include JPMorgan Chase, Oracle Corporation, and Advanced Micro Devices. These companies offer roles in areas such as technology development, data management, and innovation, attracting skilled professionals from across the country.

One of the key reasons for Hyderabad’s growing appeal is the city’s improving infrastructure. Over the past few years, the city has witnessed rapid expansion in road networks, metro services, and IT parks. Although traffic challenges still exist, the overall environment remains favourable for businesses that want to establish new operations.

Hyderabad also offers advantages for professionals relocating from different parts of India. The city is considered welcoming to people from various linguistic backgrounds, making it easier for employees to settle and work comfortably. In addition, the cost of living is generally lower compared to many other metropolitan cities, which benefits both companies and their employees.

Innovation centres are also playing an important role in Hyderabad’s growth. Facilities such as T-Hub support startups and encourage entrepreneurship, while Genome Valley has become a major hub for biotechnology and life sciences research. These initiatives are attracting further investment and strengthening the city’s reputation as a technology and innovation hub.

Another example of this growing interest is the expansion plan of the French cosmetics group L'Oréal. The company is preparing to establish one of its largest Global Capability Centres in Hyderabad. This centre will function independently from its existing research units in Mumbai and Bengaluru and will focus on global technology development, research, and innovation.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru continues to face increasing pressure from traffic congestion, rising costs, and infrastructure challenges. Industry experts have noted that if these issues remain unresolved, companies may continue exploring other cities for expansion.

Today, Hyderabad is no longer known only for sectors such as pharmaceuticals or finance. The city has developed into a vibrant ecosystem for technology, animation, startups, and innovation. By combining its rich cultural heritage with modern infrastructure and a strong IT industry, Hyderabad is steadily strengthening its position in India’s technology landscape. Many observers now believe that the city could soon become the country’s next major IT capital.

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