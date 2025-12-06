Christmas 2025: Top Movies to Watch on Netflix This Holidays!

As December rolls in and the holiday cheer fills the air, Netflix once again becomes the perfect home for cozy winter entertainment. From heartwarming romances and family adventures to snowy teen dramas and adrenaline-filled thrillers, the streaming platform offers something for every type of holiday viewer.

If you're looking for the ideal film to pair with hot cocoa, warm blankets, and the twinkling glow of Christmas lights, here’s an updated list of festive favorites currently streaming—and a few new additions to brighten your watchlist.

1. The Christmas Chronicles

Kurt Russell delivers an unforgettable version of Santa Claus in this lively family adventure. The story centers on Kate and Teddy Pierce, siblings coping with the recent loss of their father. Their attempt to capture Santa on camera goes hilariously wrong, sending his sleigh spiraling off-course.

As Christmas Eve spins into chaos, the kids join Santa on a whirlwind mission to save the holiday. It’s packed with humor, vibrant visuals, and heartwarming messages about family unity.

2. Last Christmas

Inspired by the iconic Wham! song, Last Christmas blends seasonal charm with a deeply emotional storyline. Kate, recovering from a life-changing illness, spends her days working unenthusiastically as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop.

Her life takes a turn when she meets Tom, a warm, enigmatic stranger whose appearance seems almost too perfectly timed. As their relationship develops, Kate uncovers difficult truths while rediscovering hope and the true meaning of giving.

3. Let It Snow

This snowy ensemble romance follows a group of teens whose lives intersect during a blizzard on Christmas Eve. From unexpected celebrity encounters to long-hidden crushes finally surfacing, the film captures youthful holiday magic in a fun, breezy way.

Each character navigates friendship, love, and personal discovery—all against a cozy small-town winter backdrop.

4. Jingle Bell Heist

A fresher addition to Netflix’s holiday lineup, Jingle Bell Heist stands out for mixing romance with crime-cap drama. Sophia, struggling to care for her sick mother, crosses paths with Nick, a repair technician dealing with his own setbacks.

A chance glimpse of a high-stakes robbery in a luxury London store leads the two into a cascade of twists, emotional tension, and chemistry that pushes the story beyond typical holiday tropes.

5. Carry-On

For viewers tired of traditional Christmas sweetness, Carry-On delivers a jolt of suspense. Ethan Kopek, a security agent with a stagnant career, finds his peaceful Christmas Eve shift unraveling after a mysterious traveler forces him into a dangerous situation.

Filled with tension and fast-paced storytelling, the film provides a more intense—but still holiday-timed—alternative to classic seasonal movies.

Additional Holiday Films to Add to Your Watchlist

6. A Boy Called Christmas

A magical retelling of Santa’s origin story, this fantasy adventure follows young Nikolas on a quest into the snowy north. With enchanted creatures, heartfelt lessons, and stunning visuals, it’s a great pick for families.

7. Love Hard

Blending modern dating humor with holiday spirit, this rom-com follows Natalie, a writer who travels across the country to surprise her online crush—only to discover she’s been catfished. Charming and fun.

8. Klaus

This animated masterpiece offers a beautifully crafted origin tale of Santa through the friendship between a reclusive toymaker and an unlikely postal worker. It’s emotional, visually breathtaking, and widely considered one of Netflix’s best holiday releases ever.

9. Holidate

A lighthearted comedy about two strangers who agree to be each other’s “holiday dates” for an entire year. What begins as a practical arrangement slowly turns into something more festive—and romantic.

Final Thoughts

Whether you're in the mood for laughter, romance, family bonding, magical adventures, or even high-stakes action, Netflix’s Christmas collection brings plenty of festive warmth. With classics, new releases, and hidden gems, it’s easy to find the perfect film to match your holiday mood.

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