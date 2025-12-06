Andhra Pradesh Public Holiday List 2026; Check here!

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has officially announced the list of public holidays for the year 2026. As per the General Administration Department’s notification under the Negotiable Instruments Act, a total of 21 official holidays have been confirmed. Along with these, two additional festival days fall on weekends and are also mentioned in the calendar.

The holiday lineup for the new year will begin on January 15 with Makar Sankranti. The list includes major national occasions, religious festivals, and culturally significant celebrations across different communities in the state.

Below is the complete list of official holidays for 2026 in Andhra Pradesh:

2026 AP Government Holidays

January 15 – Makar Sankranti

January 26 – Republic Day

February 15 – Maha Shivaratri

March 3 – Holi

March 19 – Ugadi

March 20 – Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)

March 27 – Sri Rama Navami

April 1 – Annual Closing Day

April 3 – Good Friday

April 14 – Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 – Labour Day

May 27 – Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)

June 25 – Muharram

August 15 – Independence Day

August 25 – Milad-un-Nabi

September 4 – Krishna Janmashtami

September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi (Vinayaka Chavithi)

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 – Vijayadashami (Dussehra)

November 8 – Diwali

December 25 – Christmas

It is worth noting that Maha Shivaratri (February 15) and Diwali (November 8) fall on Sundays in 2026. Therefore, employees will not receive an additional day off for these festivals. The government will also allow optional holidays separately, but those details have not been included in the current notification.

This official release helps citizens plan family gatherings, religious festivities, vacations, and personal events well in advance. With a year full of important celebrations ahead, Andhra Pradesh residents can now look forward to marking their calendars for a festive 2026!

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