Andhra Pradesh Public Holiday List 2026; Check here!
The Andhra Pradesh State Government has officially announced the list of public holidays for the year 2026. As per the General Administration Department’s notification under the Negotiable Instruments Act, a total of 21 official holidays have been confirmed. Along with these, two additional festival days fall on weekends and are also mentioned in the calendar.
The holiday lineup for the new year will begin on January 15 with Makar Sankranti. The list includes major national occasions, religious festivals, and culturally significant celebrations across different communities in the state.
Below is the complete list of official holidays for 2026 in Andhra Pradesh:
2026 AP Government Holidays
- January 15 – Makar Sankranti
- January 26 – Republic Day
- February 15 – Maha Shivaratri
- March 3 – Holi
- March 19 – Ugadi
- March 20 – Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)
- March 27 – Sri Rama Navami
- April 1 – Annual Closing Day
- April 3 – Good Friday
- April 14 – Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti
- May 1 – Labour Day
- May 27 – Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)
- June 25 – Muharram
- August 15 – Independence Day
- August 25 – Milad-un-Nabi
- September 4 – Krishna Janmashtami
- September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi (Vinayaka Chavithi)
- October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti
- October 20 – Vijayadashami (Dussehra)
- November 8 – Diwali
- December 25 – Christmas
It is worth noting that Maha Shivaratri (February 15) and Diwali (November 8) fall on Sundays in 2026. Therefore, employees will not receive an additional day off for these festivals. The government will also allow optional holidays separately, but those details have not been included in the current notification.
This official release helps citizens plan family gatherings, religious festivities, vacations, and personal events well in advance. With a year full of important celebrations ahead, Andhra Pradesh residents can now look forward to marking their calendars for a festive 2026!
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