December 6 School Holiday; Chennai, Kerala, Andhra, Delhi & More

Several regions across India are monitoring weather-related disruptions today as Cyclone Ditwah continues to influence conditions over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Check the latest information here to know whether schools are open or closed in your city on December 6, 2025.

Cyclone Ditwah Impact: Southern States on Alert

Cyclone Ditwah, currently positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to track in a north-northwest direction, drawing closer to the coastlines of Chennai, Puducherry, and parts of southern Andhra Pradesh. The system has already led to heavy rains, strong winds, and the possibility of severe weather in several southern districts.

Because of the evolving situation, decisions regarding school closures in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka may vary district by district.

State and City-wise School Closure Updates

Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore & Others)

Authorities are monitoring the weather closely. As of now, no official notice has been released about schools remaining shut in Chennai or nearby districts on December 6, 2025. Parents and students are advised to keep an eye on announcements from district administrations.

Kerala: Schools Closed for Local Body Elections

Separate from weather concerns, Kerala has declared holidays for educational institutions on:

December 9, 2025

December 11, 2025

These holidays are specifically to facilitate the 2025 local body elections across multiple districts.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools to Function Normally

Despite rainfall concerns in some regions, the Andhra Pradesh government has stated that schools will operate as usual on December 6, 2025. Any changes will depend on localized weather alerts.

Puducherry and Karaikal

Persistent rainfall continues to affect Puducherry and Karaikal due to the cyclone’s proximity. Some schools may decide to suspend classes if conditions worsen. Residents should follow updates issued by local authorities or school managements.

Maharashtra (Mumbai): Schools Likely Closed on December 6, 2026

A separate update for Maharashtra indicates that schools in Mumbai may be closed on December 6, 2026, owing to an ongoing strike by teachers and headmasters. This is unrelated to the 2025 cyclone updates, but important for parents planning ahead.

Rain-Affected Areas: Possible Reopening with Caution

In several flood-hit localities of Tamil Nadu, discussions are underway on reopening schools. Even if allowed to open, administrations may issue advisories urging parents and students to exercise caution due to waterlogging and road safety hazards.

Delhi-NCR: No Holiday Announced

Schools in Delhi and NCR regions will remain open, as the government has not declared any blanket holiday for December 6, 2025.

Conclusion

As weather conditions remain unpredictable in south India, school schedules may change at short notice. Students, parents, and teachers are encouraged to follow local government notifications, school messages, and district updates for timely information.