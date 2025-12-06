Gold and Silver Prices Soar to New Highs Across India Today, December 6

India’s bullion market continued its remarkable upswing on Saturday, 6 December 2025, following one of the sharpest rallies of the year in precious metals. Wholesale silver remained elevated around ₹1.83 lakh per kg, while 24-carat gold hovered near ₹1.30 lakh per 10 grams at the national level.

The surge is being fuelled largely by silver, which has nearly doubled in domestic markets over the past year. The rise mirrors the global uptrend, where prices recently hit a record high above $57 per ounce, driven by tightening supplies and expectations of upcoming US interest-rate cuts.

Rajasthan has emerged as one of the most bullish regions. Jewellers across the state are quoting:

24K gold: Above ₹1.30 lakh per 10 grams

22K gold: Just under ₹1.20 lakh per 10 grams

Jaipur silver: Around ₹1.96 lakh per kg

Market-rate portals tracking regional trends also show Kota’s sarafa board pricing silver between ₹1.75 lakh – ₹1.76 lakh per kg, with 10-gram gold near ₹1.29 lakh, excluding GST and making charges.