Christmas 2025 Kicks Off Early in Veronica: Santa, Sweets, and Celebrations for Hometown Holiday

The holiday spirit filled the air on Friday evening as Verona celebrated its annual Hometown Holiday Kickoff. Families and residents gathered at Century School Park, where a variety of winter-themed activities brought the community together.

Visitors enjoyed an array of seasonal attractions, including ice skating, steaming cups of hot cocoa, and trolley rides around the festive park. The event aimed to showcase both the charm of the community and the local businesses that contribute to Verona’s welcoming atmosphere.

Le Jordan, the executive director of the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, shared that the celebration is designed to highlight the many free and family-friendly experiences available in the city.

A major highlight of the night was the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus, who delighted the crowd by arriving aboard a fire truck. “The people here are wonderful,” Santa said with a smile. “Verona truly feels like classic hometown America. The festivals are always fantastic.”

As the evening reached its peak, WMTV’s Kevin Corriveau joined Santa for a spirited 3-2-1 countdown, culminating in the lighting of the community’s holiday tree—officially marking the start of the festive season in Verona.

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