2 Telugu Students Killed in United States Birmingham

A devastating fire in an apartment complex in Birmingham, Alabama, has resulted in the deaths of two students from Hyderabad, causing shock among the Telugu community in the United States. The blaze erupted in a residential building that housed a group of Telugu students pursuing their higher education.

According to reports, around ten students from Telangana were staying in the apartment when flames suddenly swept through the complex. The intense smoke left several of them gasping for air, and their cries for help alerted neighbors, who immediately notified emergency services.

Firefighters arrived promptly and evacuated the trapped students. Several of them suffered severe injuries due to smoke inhalation and burns. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. Despite the efforts of medical teams, two students—identified as Udumula Sahaja Reddy and another young man from Kukatpally—succumbed to their injuries. Both hailed from different parts of Hyderabad.

The group of students had been enrolled at the University of Alabama, and the incident has left classmates, friends, and families grieving. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire as the Telugu community awaits further details.

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