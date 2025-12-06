Maharashtra Schools Closed on December 6: Check Full December Holiday List

December is an active month for schools across Maharashtra, marked by festivals, academic activities, and weather-related adjustments. Unlike several Indian states that announce a uniform winter vacation, Maharashtra does not implement a statewide winter break. Instead, holidays are determined individually by school boards, managements, and local district authorities.

This article offers a clear and updated overview of the confirmed holidays and the likely holidays expected for December 2025 in Maharashtra, helping students, parents, and teachers plan ahead. Since schedules vary across regions, schools may adjust break days based on local events, district guidelines, and academic calendars. Schools are advised to share their final December holiday list through official notices.