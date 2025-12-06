Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today, Dec 6?

Banks across India will remain open today, December 6 without any goliday, due to the first Saturday of the month under the RBI holiday calendar. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all banks remain closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. As today is the first Saturday, there is no bank holiday, and branches of private and public banks will be open.

Digital Services to Remain Functional

During bank holidays, customers can continue to access services through net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs. However, cheque clearing and other over-the-counter services under the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be available. Net banking and mobile banking remain fully operational unless notified otherwise. ATMs are open for cash withdrawals. UPI payments, fund transfers, and app-based banking services continue as usual. Customers can initiate requests through NEFT/RTGS, apply for demand drafts, or use chequebook request forms online.

Banking Hours

Banking hours may vary in different states, but most banks in India, including State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank, operate between 10 am and 4 pm. Banks like Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Yes Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank function from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm or 3:30 pm, depending on the branch. Bank of Baroda has slightly extended hours, working between 9:45 am and 4:45 pm or 10 am to 5 pm, and Canara Bank typically operates from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Full Bank Holiday List in December 2025

December 12: Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma (banks closed in Shillong only)

December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (banks closed in Shillong only)

December 19: Goa Liberation Day (banks closed in Panaji only)

December 20: Losoong / Namsoong (banks closed in Gangtok only)

December 22: Losoong / Namsoong (banks closed in Gangtok only)

December 24: Christmas Eve (banks closed in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong)

December 25: Christmas (national holiday)

December 26: Christmas Celebration (banks closed in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong)

December 27: Christmas (banks closed in Kohima only)

December 30: Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah (banks closed in Shillong only)

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