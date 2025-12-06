UAE Holidays 2026: Complete List for Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Residents across the UAE can prepare for a vibrant and travel-friendly year in 2026, with a holiday calendar that blends fixed dates with Islamic lunar observances. The mix of national celebrations and religious festivals is poised to offer several long weekends and family-friendly breaks throughout the year.

How Holidays Are Set in the UAE

The UAE’s annual holiday list includes:

Fixed Gregorian holidays such as New Year’s Day and UAE National Day

Islamic lunar holidays, including Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, Arafat Day, the Islamic New Year, and the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Under the Public Holiday Law, fully in effect since January 2025, the government can shift certain holidays (except Eid holidays) to the start or end of the week to create long weekends. Local authorities may also declare additional holidays when needed.

Notably, holidays falling on weekends are not moved to weekdays — but forecasts suggest that 2026 will see minimal overlap.

Projected UAE Public Holidays in 2026

While official announcements will be issued closer to each holiday, early estimates indicate UAE residents may enjoy at least 12 public holidays next year:

New Year’s Day — Thursday, January 1

Eid Al Fitr — Expected March 20–22

Arafat Day — Tuesday, May 26

Eid Al Adha — Likely May 27–29, which may combine with the weekend for the year’s longest break

Islamic New Year — Expected Monday, June 15, possibly adjusted to create a long weekend

Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (PBUH) — Monday, August 24, also subject to adjustment

UAE National Day — December 2 and 3, potentially forming a four-day weekend

(Actual dates may vary depending on moon sightings and cabinet decisions.)

Long Weekends to Watch For

Several breaks stand out for travel planners and families:

Eid Al Fitr — A three-day celebration in March

Arafat Day + Eid Al Adha — Could offer up to six consecutive days off

Islamic New Year & Prophet’s Birthday — Both may be shifted to extend weekends

UAE National Day — A likely multi-day year-end holiday

Keeping an eye on official announcements will help residents lock in travel deals and holiday plans.

School Holiday Schedule for 2026

School breaks differ across systems and emirates. Here’s what families can expect:

MOE (Ministry of Education) Schools

Winter break: Dec 15, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026

Spring break + Eid Al Fitr: March 16 – 29

Mid-term break + Eid Al Adha: May 25 – 29

Hijri New Year break: June 17

Summer break (staff): Begins July 18

Dubai Private Schools (KHDA)

For schools starting the academic year in April 2025:

Winter break: Dec 15 – Jan 5

Spring break: March 16 – 30

Academic year ends: March 30, 2026

For schools starting the academic year in September 2025:

Winter break: Dec 15 – Jan 5

Spring break: March 16 – 30

Academic year ends: July 3, 2026

These academic schedules ensure families have ample opportunity to plan trips without disrupting school commitments.