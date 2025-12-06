Bank Holidays, December 8 to 14: Check State-Wise Closure Details For Next Week

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed multiple bank holidays for December 2025 due to festivals and regional events, including Christmas and New Year’s Eve. As we step into the second week of the month, it’s important to know which days banks will remain closed between December 8 and December 14.

According to the RBI’s bank holiday calendar, all banks across India are closed every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. In addition, there are specific holidays declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which vary from state to state depending on local events and celebrations.

Bank Holidays from December 8 to December 14

Banks will remain closed for four days in the upcoming week, including the weekend holidays. Two of these holidays are regional and will apply only to specific states.

Tuesday, December 9 – Kerala

Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on Tuesday, December 9, due to the General Election to Local Government Institutions 2025. This means that only the Kerala region will observe a bank holiday, while banks in other parts of India will operate as usual.

Friday, December 12 – Meghalaya

Banks in the Shillong region will be closed on Friday, December 12, to mark the Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma. This is a regional holiday observed in Meghalaya. However, banking operations in other regions of India will continue without interruption.

Saturday, December 13 – Second Saturday

As per RBI regulations, banks across the country will remain closed on Saturday, December 13, which marks the second Saturday of the month.

Sunday, December 14 – Weekly Holiday

Following the second Saturday, banks will also be closed nationwide on Sunday, December 14.

RBI’s December 2025 Bank Holiday Overview

The Reserve Bank of India has marked 18 bank holidays in December 2025, covering a mix of national, religious, and regional occasions. While Christmas (December 25) will see a nationwide bank closure, several other holidays will apply only to specific states and union territories like Panaji, Shillong, Gangtok, Aizawl, Kohima, and Imphal.

What Customers Should Know

Customers are advised to check regional bank holiday schedules before visiting their nearest branch. Despite physical branch closures, online banking, ATMs, and mobile banking services will remain available for most transactions.