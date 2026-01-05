Who Was Nikitha Godishala? Ex-Boyfriend Arjun Sharma Arrested in India

A social media appeal last week to help trace 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala, an Indian woman living in the United States, drew widespread attention after she vanished on New Year’s Eve near Columbia, Maryland. Friends had reported her missing to authorities and urged residents to help locate her.

On January 2, her ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma (26) filed a missing-person complaint, stating that he last saw Nikitha on December 31 at his apartment on Twin Rivers Road. The following day, Howard County police discovered her body inside the same residence, bearing stab wounds. By that time, Sharma had reportedly fled the United States for India.

Investigation Points to a Planned Killing

Police believe Sharma killed Nikitha shortly after 7 p.m. on December 31. Investigators say he later called 911 to report her missing, then traveled to Dulles International Airport and boarded a flight to India.

Howard County police spokesperson Seth Hoffman said the details strongly suggested premeditation. “There was obviously some planning to commit this act and then flee the country,” he noted. Authorities are still working to confirm recovery of the weapon.

Officers also revealed that there had been no prior police complaints from the apartment. Although Nikitha and Sharma were still in contact after their breakup, investigators have yet to determine a motive. Testimonies from friends and family, however, led detectives to suspect foul play early in the probe.

Embassy Assistance and Arrest in India

Following the discovery of her body, the Indian Embassy in the United States contacted Nikitha’s family and offered consular support while coordinating with local law enforcement.

The international search ended in Tamil Nadu, where Interpol and Indian authorities arrested Sharma, who is accused of murdering Nikitha and fleeing the U.S. immediately afterward.

Who Was Nikitha Godishala?

Nikitha worked as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health in Columbia, Maryland, joining the company in February 2025 and earning the All-In Award within a year. She previously served as a Data Analysis and Visualization Specialist at Management Sciences for Health and also worked at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

In India, she interned as a Clinical Pharmacist and later became a Clinical Data Specialist at KIMS Hospitals. She completed her pharmacy studies at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and earned a master’s degree in Health Information Technology from UMBC. Fluent in English, Hindi, and Telugu, Nikitha was deeply passionate about using data to advance healthcare outcomes.