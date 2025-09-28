Where Is Vijay? TVK Chief Fails Leadership Test After Karur Stampede

The stampede that claimed 39 lives in Tamil Nadu’s Karur during actor-politician Vijay’s political rally is yet another grim reminder of how poorly organized gatherings can unleash catastrophic consequences. Among the victims were 10 children and 17 women, while 81 people remain hospitalized with injuries.

The tragedy, which unfolded just months after at least 11 people died in a stampede during the Royal Challengers Bangalore victory parade in Bengaluru, underscores the critical need for communication, meticulous planning, and strict enforcement of safety protocols at large-scale events.

According to officials, thousands of supporters began gathering on the narrow approach roads in Karur from early morning to secure a vantage point for the evening rally.

The event started around 7:20 p.m., but as crowds swelled in the confined space, a section became dangerously congested. With Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay arriving late, the restless crowd grew impatient in the sweltering heat.

Witnesses said people began fainting and stumbling as panic rippled through the dense gathering, triggering a deadly crush before rescue teams could intervene.

The tragedy has put a spotlight on Vijay’s response. Reports indicate that the TVK chief arrived late, cut short his speech, and left the venue without addressing the media.

Cameras later captured him at Trichy airport en route to Chennai, while security personnel blocked reporters outside his residence.

His first public statement—a message of grief on X (formerly Twitter)—came nearly two hours after news of the mounting death toll emerged. “My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express,” Vijay wrote.

On Sunday (September 28), he announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the families of those killed and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

In contrast, Chief Minister MK Stalin moved swiftly, personally visiting Karur to meet victims’ families and supervise relief operations.

Soon after news of the tragedy broke, senior ministers were dispatched to oversee relief efforts, while emergency teams worked through the night to provide medical care and evacuate survivors. Shortly after, Stalin flew to Karur and personally met the affected families. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. He also ordered a judicial inquiry led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan.

As investigation began, police revealed that TVK’s own request letter estimated just 10,000 attendees, yet far larger crowds overran the venue. Officers have since booked a local TVK functionary for safety violations and are expected to summon Vijay for questioning.

Ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2026, the incident has thrown an unflattering spotlight on TVK’s fledgling organization. Since launching his party in 2024, Vijay has been accused of relying on fan clubs rather than a trained political cadre. At Karur, his team reportedly scrambled to distribute water as attendees fainted, exposing the party’s lack of preparedness for massive turnouts.

The Karur tragedy could prove a critical test for Vijay’s political ambitions. While he remains a beloved film star with a passionate following, the delayed response and inadequate planning have left many questioning Vijay’s ability to lead, TVK’s organizational strength and his crisis management skills.

Whether he can rebuild trust and demonstrate competent leadership in the aftermath will likely determine the trajectory of his nascent political career.