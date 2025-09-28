Bank Holidays on September 29 and 30, 2025 here; Check now!

In celebration of Maha Saptami and Durga Puja, banks in certain cities throughout India shall remain closed on September 29 and 30, 2025. Below is a summary of the cities and dates to be closed:

September 29, 2025:

- Banks are closed in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati as a result of the celebration of Maha Saptami.

- Banks in other cities will follow normal operations.

September 30, 2025:

- Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi will be closed on Durga Ashtami.

- Other city banks will be open.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes a holiday list in advance, which gives the dates and cities when the banks will be closed. It is necessary to refer to this list prior to visiting your bank so as not to face any inconvenience.

Why Bank Holidays Are Important

Bank holidays have the potential to affect your financial plans and transactions. With the prior knowledge of the holiday calendar, you can:

Coordinate your banking activities in advance

Prevent disruptions at the last moment

Make timely transactions and payments

Bank Holiday Tips for Customers

Regularly check the RBI holiday list for changes

Schedule your banking activities based on the holiday calendar

Make use of online banking facilities or mobile banking apps to monitor your accounts during the holidays

By being aware of the bank holidays, you can better control your finances and stay away from any possible problems.

Also read: Telangana Junior Colleges Dussehra Holidays 2025: September 27 to October 5