Delhi and Jammu Airports Receive Bomb Threats, Security Drills Conducted

In a shocking development, multiple locations across India, including airports in Delhi and Jammu, received bomb threats on Sunday (September 28).

Besides Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, a few schools and other institutions in the national capital were also targeted, sparking widespread concern.

The threats, sent via email, prompted authorities to launch immediate investigations.

Two Delhi schools—CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar—were identified as recipients of the threats. Following comprehensive checks, police confirmed the alerts were hoaxes.

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal squads were swiftly deployed to the schools to conduct thorough searches, but nothing suspicious was found.

Earlier in the day, Jammu Airport also received a threatening email, triggering a full anti-sabotage drill. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police combed the premises, but no explosives were discovered.

An Airports Authority of India official told PTI that the email, received by a private airline on Sunday morning, led to an immediate security drill as per protocol. The message was later confirmed to be a hoax.

India has witnessed a spate of such hoax threats in recent months. Schools in Delhi and Bengaluru, as well as Mumbai’s Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, have faced similar scares, heightening public anxiety despite repeated assurances from security agencies.